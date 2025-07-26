Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $224.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ICLR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $200.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.54.

Icon Stock Performance

Icon stock opened at $187.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.18. Icon has a 1-year low of $125.10 and a 1-year high of $338.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. Icon had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Icon will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,060,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,887,000 after buying an additional 162,853 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Icon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,993,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,427,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Icon by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 428,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after buying an additional 72,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 15,701.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,730,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 107,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

