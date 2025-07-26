Joshua Harley Sells 50,717 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joshua Harley sold 50,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $74,046.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,310,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,464.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Joshua Harley sold 1,100 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $1,639.00.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Joshua Harley sold 81,691 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $129,888.69.

On Friday, July 18th, Joshua Harley sold 22,883 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $30,205.56.

On Thursday, July 17th, Joshua Harley sold 10,231 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $13,914.16.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 34,478 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $45,855.74.

FTHM opened at $1.55 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Fathom by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 207,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,773 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fathom by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

