Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 495 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $69,933.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,249 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,058.72. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $128,413.60.

On Thursday, July 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 755 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $105,322.50.

On Monday, July 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 602 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $83,852.58.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,018 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total transaction of $307,099.24.

Natera Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $138.90 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -94.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Natera by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Natera by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $224,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after purchasing an additional 879,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $113,375,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

