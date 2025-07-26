Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $75,799.51 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $75,799.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,690.73. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $136.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

