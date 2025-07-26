Lawrence Dugan Acquires 11,000 Shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Dugan bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,389 shares in the company, valued at $639,493.41. This represents a 10.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Dugan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Lawrence Dugan bought 4,000 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Lawrence Dugan acquired 1,000 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,170.00.

Upexi Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Upexi stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Upexi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 535.19% and a negative net margin of 135.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Upexi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upexi during the second quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Upexi during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Upexi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upexi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

