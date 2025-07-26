JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2025

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLOGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 219240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,186,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,312,000 after buying an additional 2,709,652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,768,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,026,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 104,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 713,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 96,482 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.