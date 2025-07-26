JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 219240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,186,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,312,000 after buying an additional 2,709,652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,768,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,026,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 104,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 713,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 96,482 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.