Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 1827690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Canada Goose Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canada Goose by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

