FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 258613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $763.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

