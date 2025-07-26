Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 177156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

