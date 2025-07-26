Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.05 and last traded at $99.52, with a volume of 1362438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.63.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,500. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,748 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

