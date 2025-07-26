Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,288 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

