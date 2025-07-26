Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.52.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $692.85 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $300.57 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $701.36 and its 200-day moving average is $617.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.