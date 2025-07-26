Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

NYSE RRC opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

In related news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 98.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 83,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,435,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

