Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $264.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $284.00 to $264.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $233.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $193.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.32. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $162.17 and a 1 year high of $256.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 83.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.