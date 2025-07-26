Assetmark Inc. Has $46.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $46,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $113.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $113.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

