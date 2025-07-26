Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE ECO opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.15. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

