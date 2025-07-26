EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $170.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.04. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

