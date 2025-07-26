Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $29.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 13,675.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $7,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.