MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Raised to $69.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

