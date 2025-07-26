Robert W. Baird Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $289.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $289.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Equifax stock opened at $246.31 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,582,361,000 after buying an additional 318,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after buying an additional 2,009,987 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,113,205,000 after buying an additional 987,772 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,123,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $796,075,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,645,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

