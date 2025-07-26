MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,105,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,696,100. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $241.37 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -211.73 and a beta of 1.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.35.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

