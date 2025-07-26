Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NMRK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

