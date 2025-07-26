David Krall Purchases 5,125 Shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) Director David Krall bought 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,401. This trade represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $50.81 on Friday. Progress Software Corporation has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 66.6% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 227,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 91,003 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

