Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang Sells 3,250 Shares

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $196,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,184.05. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 327.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

