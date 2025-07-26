MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

MFIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the second quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 88.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

