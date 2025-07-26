Oliver Davies Acquires 4,000,000 Shares of Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Davies purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$328,000.00 ($215,789.47).
Oliver Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 15th, Oliver Davies purchased 1,000,000 shares of Sky Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,000.00 ($43,421.05).
Sky Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,888.63, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.08.
Sky Metals Company Profile
Mineral exploration
