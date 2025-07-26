Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CFO Sells $322,550.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $322,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,883.05. This trade represents a 36.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $65.73 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

