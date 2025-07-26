Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $293,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 520,095 shares in the company, valued at $43,635,970.50. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $306,390.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $318,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,757 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $598,399.92.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $308,875.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $3,007,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $332,010.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

Rubrik Price Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.46. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBRK. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

