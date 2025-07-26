Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) Major Shareholder Buys $270,778.20 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 17,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $270,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,957,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,546,424. The trade was a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecp Controlco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 16,467 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $247,334.34.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 16,943 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $252,281.27.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 17,687 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $257,168.98.

On Thursday, June 5th, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 13,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $171,470.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 16,840 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $215,720.40.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 26,623 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $342,105.55.

On Monday, June 2nd, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 36,238 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $455,874.04.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 75.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 61,825 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Stories

