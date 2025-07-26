DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Insider Sells $352,650.00 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $145.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.76 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in DaVita by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.