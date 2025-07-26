PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

PHM opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,534,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

