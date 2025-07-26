JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

Get NVR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,791.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7,343.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7,393.56. NVR has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $120.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.