Hovde Group Has Lowered Expectations for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Stock Price

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Hovde Group from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PB opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $42,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,673. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $885,446 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,251.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.