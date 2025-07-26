Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,114.87.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $968.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,000.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $953.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 292 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total transaction of $287,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,030. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

