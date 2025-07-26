DA Davidson Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,250.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,114.87.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $968.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,000.33 and a 200 day moving average of $953.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

