Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $298.00 to $436.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.10.

Medpace stock opened at $447.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $501.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Medpace by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Medpace by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

