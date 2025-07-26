Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMRX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%
NASDAQ AMRX opened at $8.06 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 188.26%. The firm had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
