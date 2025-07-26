Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 318,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,866 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $8.06 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 188.26%. The firm had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

