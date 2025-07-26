Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder Buys 7,600 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$131.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$998,624.04.

Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

On Wednesday, June 25th, Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 627 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$139.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,448.44.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE CNR opened at C$131.40 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$129.90 and a 1 year high of C$164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$142.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$142.34.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.