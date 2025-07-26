Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,250 Shares

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $599,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,148,365.76. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.93, for a total transaction of $591,592.50.

On Friday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $587,070.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total transaction of $584,257.50.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50.

On Monday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.82, for a total transaction of $609,345.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $614,047.50.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $269.11 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.07 and a 200-day moving average of $284.27.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

