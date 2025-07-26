White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Insider Purchases C$870,000.00 in Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) insider Agnico Eagle Mines Limited purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00.
White Gold Price Performance
CVE WGO opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.85 million, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. White Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.41.
White Gold Company Profile
