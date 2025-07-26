White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Insider Purchases C$870,000.00 in Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) insider Agnico Eagle Mines Limited purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00.

CVE WGO opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.85 million, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. White Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.41.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

