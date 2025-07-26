Conrad Wai Sells 118,600 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) CEO Conrad Wai sold 118,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $390,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,494,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,214.42. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Conrad Wai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Conrad Wai sold 91,197 shares of Clover Health Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $302,774.04.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

CLOV opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.93 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

