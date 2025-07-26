Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Sells $705,444.74 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 12,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $705,444.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 570,603 shares in the company, valued at $31,303,280.58. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 909,998 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,528,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 353,511 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11,271.9% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 348,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 345,034 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

