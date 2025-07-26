Robert I. Kauffman Sells 40,393 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $411,604.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,315,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,789,938.10. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HGTY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after buying an additional 743,597 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 124,336 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.