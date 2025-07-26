Cory Sindelar Sells 10,000 Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,960. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cory Sindelar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. Calix, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -138.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Calix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

