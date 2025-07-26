Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Bank of America

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

Get Carnival alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CCL opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at $432,718,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.