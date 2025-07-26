Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) versus Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) Head to Head Survey

Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cheer has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cheer and Anterix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheer 0 0 0 0 0.00 Anterix 0 0 1 1 3.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anterix has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.04%. Given Anterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than Cheer.

18.5% of Cheer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Cheer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheer and Anterix”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheer $147.20 million 0.15 $25.97 million N/A N/A Anterix $6.03 million 65.74 -$11.37 million ($0.63) -33.65

Cheer has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Profitability

This table compares Cheer and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheer N/A N/A N/A Anterix -188.56% -29.71% -13.48%

Summary

Anterix beats Cheer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

