Reviewing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet -41.07% -3.95% -0.21% Brookline Bancorp 12.12% 6.69% 0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeStreet and Brookline Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $358.19 million 0.70 -$144.34 million ($7.50) -1.77 Brookline Bancorp $654.14 million 1.47 $68.71 million $0.89 12.16

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HomeStreet and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 2 2 0 2.50 Brookline Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00

HomeStreet presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.94%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats HomeStreet on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services. Its loan products include commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loans; and single family, home equity, and other loans. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking. It serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company operates through branches and ATMs. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It provides credit, term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, consumer and residential loans, wealth and investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

