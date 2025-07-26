Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

