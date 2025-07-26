Critical Review: Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) & DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT)

DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Free Report) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DAC Technologies Group International and Guardforce AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get DAC Technologies Group International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Guardforce AI 0 0 1 1 3.50

Guardforce AI has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Given Guardforce AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guardforce AI is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardforce AI $36.35 million 0.65 -$5.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Guardforce AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DAC Technologies Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardforce AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.7% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of 216.95, indicating that its share price is 21,595% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardforce AI has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guardforce AI beats DAC Technologies Group International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAC Technologies Group International

(Get Free Report)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Guardforce AI

(Get Free Report)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services. The company also sells and rents robots; and sells and installs Rapid7 software, as well as provision of integrated alarm security system installation, PCI ASV scan, and penetration testing services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for DAC Technologies Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAC Technologies Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.