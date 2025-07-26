Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCI. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.94.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.0%

CCI stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

